­­­Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa, the MV Euroferry Malta from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime), the Helmut from Bejaia to Algiers (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) today.

The Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Sfax, the Maersk Regensburg from Algiers to Annaba and the Maersk Arkansas from Bejaia to Misurata (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Swansea from Antwerp to Piraeus and the BC Hamburg from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.