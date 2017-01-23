Advert
Monday, January 23, 2017, 06:09 by

Thomas Smith

­­­Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa, the MV Euroferry Malta from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime), the Helmut from Bejaia to Algiers (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) today.

The Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Sfax, the Maersk Regensburg from Algiers to Annaba and the Maersk Arkansas from Bejaia to Misurata (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Swansea from Antwerp to Piraeus and the BC Hamburg from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Better enforcement of car rental standards

  2. Trumponomics may be wrong medicine for...

  3. Debt recovery made faster, cheaper and...

  4. Industry critical to meeting EU energy...

  5. BOV outperforms banking equities

  6. Shireburn Indigo Payroll shortlisted for...

  7. Approval for the rehabilitation of the...

  8. ECB maintains its rates, stimulus programme

  9. Belt and Road to create economic...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed