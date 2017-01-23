When a romantic date goes bad... really bad

Mariele Zammit and Stephen Mintoff. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Unintended, a black comedy/horror love story that could have come out of the TV series Penny Dreadful is Unifaun's next theatrical appointment.

The opening scene of Unintended is a familiar one. A young man goes over to a young girl's house to pick her up for a first date. As he waits for the girl to get changed, the young man meets up with her parents.

However, what is normally an awkward chance encounter most teenagers will endure at some point in their lives, becomes something more.

Penned by Unifaun artistic director Adrian Buckle and directed by veteran actor and director Stephen Oliver, Unintended features Mikhail Basmadijan, Mariele Zammit and Stephen Mintoff and introduces UK-based actress Joyia Fitch to the Maltese theatre.

Fitch has had a long successful career in TV and film in the UK, namely having acted in Eastenders, and is currently working on a new one-woman show based on her experience in a spiritual community in Bali.

Fitch said she was intrigued by the characters: "The script is pacey, full of twists and brilliant scramble moments."

Oliver echoed these sentiments: “The play is an exciting no-holds-barred new play which celebrates all that is good in gritty new writing.”

The play is being performed at St James Cavalier Spazju Kreattiv on February 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18 and 19. Tickets can be booked online at www.kreattivita.org/en/event/unintended/.

For more information call 21223216.

The play is rated 18+ due to nudity and scenes of a sexual nature.