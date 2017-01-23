Advert
Monday, January 23, 2017, 16:48

'Allo 'Allo star Gorden Kaye dies at 75

Kaye played cafe owner Rene Artois in the show

Actor Gorden Kaye, best known for his role in the long-running sitcom 'Allo 'Allo!, has died aged 75.

Gordon Kaye.

Kaye played reluctant resister and cafe owner Rene Artois in the show, which was set in Nazi-occupied France during the Second World War. He appeared in all 84 episodes of the show. 

The star's agent confirmed he died today but made no further comment.

