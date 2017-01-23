'Allo 'Allo star Gorden Kaye dies at 75
Kaye played cafe owner Rene Artois in the show
Actor Gorden Kaye, best known for his role in the long-running sitcom 'Allo 'Allo!, has died aged 75.
Kaye played reluctant resister and cafe owner Rene Artois in the show, which was set in Nazi-occupied France during the Second World War. He appeared in all 84 episodes of the show.
The star's agent confirmed he died today but made no further comment.
