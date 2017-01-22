The President’s engagements

10am The President receives Komunità Santa Marija representatives on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace, Attard.

11am The President presides over a signing of an agreement of collaboration between the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society and the University of Malta at San Anton Palace.

Noon The President attends a meeting of the Supervisory Council of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President presides over a meeting of the Commission for the Administration of Justice at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

7.30am The President presides over a management meeting at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President attends a meeting of the board of administrators of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President receives representatives of Maltco Lotteries Ltd on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President meets representatives of Greek NGO ‘The Smile of the Child’ at San Anton Palace.

5.30pm The President presides over a meeting of the National Cancer Platform at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

5pm The President meets Maud de Boer Buquicchio, president of Missing Children Europe, at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President meets the guest speakers of the conference entitled ‘Lost in migration – working together to protect children from disappearance’, organised by Missing Children Europe, together with the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9.15am The President attends the introductory session of a conference entitled ‘Lost in migration – working together to protect children from disappearance’, which will be led by Ruth Farrugia, director general of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, and Delphine Moralis, secretary general of Missing Children Europe, at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

9.30am The President delivers the opening speech at a conference entitled ‘Lost in migration – working together to protect children from disappearance’, organised by Missing Children Europe, and the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at Verdala Palace.

9.50am The President attends a session consisting of testimonials of children in migration, during ‘Lost in migration – working together to protect children from disappearance’, at Verdala Palace.

11.30am The President attends a panel discussion during the conference entitled ‘Lost in migration – working together to protect children from disappearance’, moderated by Federica Toscano (Focal Point Children in Migration, Missing Children Europe), and Nicholas Millet (coordinator, Be Aware and Share) at Verdala Palace.

2pm The President participates in a three-themed discussion session during the conference entitled ‘Lost in migration – working together to protect children from disappearance’ at Verdala Palace.

4pm The President meets Ambassador Laura Thompson, deputy director general of IOM, together with Federico Soda, IOM coordinating officer for the Mediterranean, Chief of Mission for Italy and Malta and respresentative of the Holy See, at Verdala Palace.

5.30pm The President attends a screening of the film Kakuma, the Invisible City at Verdala Palace.

6.20pm The President participates in a debate moderated by Gloria Lauri Lucenti as part of the conference entitled ‘Lost in migration – working together to protect children from disappearance’, at Verdala Palace.

Friday

9am The President moderates a discussion with Maud de Boer Buquicchio, president of Missing Children Europe, during the conference entitled ‘Lost in migration – working together to protect children from disappearance’, with the participation of Dimitris Avramopoulos, European Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs, Carmelo Abela, Minister for Home Affairs and National Security, and Jose Carreira, executive director of EASO, at Verdala Palace.

10am The President participates in two workshop sessions during the conference entitled ‘Lost in migration – working together to protect children from disappearance’ at Verdala Palace.

2.30pm The President attends a session held to launch the conference conclusions, moderated by Ruth Farrugia, director general of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, and Delphine Moralis, secretary general of Missing Children Europe, during the conference entitled ‘Lost in migration – working together to protect children from disappearance’ at Verdala Palace.

5pm The President receives Kenneth Enos Kofi Tachie, High Commissioner of Ghana, on a farewell call at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President attends Mass celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna on the 800th anniversary of the Dominican Or-der at St Dominic’s Church, Rabat.

8.15pm The President attends an event organised on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malta at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Attard.

Saturday

7pm The President delivers a speech at the official opening of the Planetarium at Esplora, Kalkara.

Sunday

9.30am The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation organises a Citrus Feast at San Anton Palace.