Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);
Vivien Pharmacy, Patri Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);
St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);
Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);
St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke’s Road, Pietà (2124 1293);
Potter Chemists Ltd, Wilġa Street, Paceville, St Julian’s (2136 3244);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051);
St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402;
Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);
St Monica Pharmacy, 157, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2167 3811);
San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);
Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);
Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944);
Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);
Make Over Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);
Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);
Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971).
• The pharmacy at the airport is open from 7.30am till 10pm.
• For emergency dentist on Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
• Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
• The mobile blood unit will be next to Mellieħa parish church, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
