Sunday, January 22, 2017, 00:01

Memento for years of service

Dr Herbert Messina Ferrante was presented with a memento in recognition of his years of service as a member of the Medical Council Malta at St Luke’s Hospital. He is seen here with, from left, Dr Michael Boffa, Dr Anthony Charles, Dr Bryan Flores Martin, David Caruana, Dr Daniel Farrugia, Philip Borg, Dr Ilona Debono, the council’s president, and Dr David Muscat.

