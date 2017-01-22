McHappy Day campaign raises €39,000

More than €39,000 were raised during McHappy Day, McDonald’s fundraising campaign in aid of its favourite charity, the Ronald McDonald House Charities Malta (RMHC).

This year’s McHappy Day programme featured Malta’s first Happy Walk. Hundreds of people buzzing with enthusiasm walked long-distance from various points in Malta and Gozo to raise funds for RMHC’s learning centre in Qawra for vulnerable children.

The Happy Walk was organised by McDonald’s in Malta, in collaboration with the RMHC Malta and Inspire.

The RMHC has embarked on a project in collaboration with the Inspire Foundation to set up a specialised learning centre equipped with innovative resources that will provide an educational and therapeutic environment for children with learning difficulties or who face challenging situations at home.

A site has in fact been acquired in central Qawra and construction of the learning centre is currently underway. The learning centre will help children keep their education on track to enable them to improve their future prospects.

After making their donation, people walked from Għajnsielem to Victoria and from Pembroke, Vittoriosa, Sliema and Paola to Valletta wearing the official Happy Walk T-shirts to show their support for this worthy cause.

Supported by Malta’s McDonald’s, the RMHC’s main benefactor, The Happy Walk was the culmination of a weekend of fundraising activities.

All nine McDonald’s restaurants in Malta and Gozo also raised funds during the annual McHappy Day a day earlier, with a fun-filled programme of activities. “We are truly grateful to everyone who joined The Happy Walk and who came to the restaurants and pledged a donation,” said Lee Warren, general manager of Premier Restaurants Malta Limited.

“Every year, we admire the spirit of generosity and solidarity we witness during McHappy Day in Malta. It is a joy for McDonald’s to help bring people together to show their kindness.”