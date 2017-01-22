Advert
Sunday, January 22, 2017, 00:01

Marsascala PN club marks 25th anniversary

Seen here are Dr Busuttil with, from left, Celine Camilleri, Annette Camilleri and John Baptist Camilleri.

The PN Club in Marsascala hosted its annual New Year drinks reception, during which PN leader Simon Busuttil unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the club’s 25th anniversary.

Lawrence Gonzi is seen on the right with Rachel Cordina at the reception.Lawrence Gonzi is seen on the right with Rachel Cordina at the reception.
