InterContinental Malta appoints executive chef

Roger Friggieri has been appointed executive chef of InterContinental Malta. Mr Friggieri has operated in the tourism industry for over 25 years across the globe.

With extensive experience, some of his previous appointments include executive chef of Corinthia Hotel Tripoli, cluster executive chef at the Radisson Blu, Mauritius, and food and beverage director of Hugo’s Group, where he has been pivotal in establishing it as one of the premier restaurant and entertainment groups in Malta.

Mr Friggieri said: “I am thrilled to be joining a hotel with an already fantastic and well-established reputation. It is truly an exciting opportunity for me to lead this kitchen brigade and to become part of the InterContinental family.”

Martin van Kan, area general manager, Malta, said: “Here at InterContinental Malta we are dedicated towards providing guests with the finest culinary experiences available in all our restaurants and throughout our conference and banqueting offerings. I am excited that Roger will be helping us to reach even greater heights in the near future.”