GO supports hospice movement
Fundraising activities organised by GO employees generated nearly €2,000. The funds were used to make a donation to the Malta Hospice Movement and to buy presents for a children’s party organised by the Paediatrics Department at Mater Dei Hospital. The funds, raised through a poinsettia sale and table tennis tournament, were topped up by the GO Cares Employee Fund, into which GO staff voluntarily contribute a donation from their salary every month. Seen here are Josephine Grima, senior manager, HR operations at GO, accompanied by members of the GO Cares team, presenting the donation to Kenneth Delia, general manager of the Malta Hospice Movement.
