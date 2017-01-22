A whisky night to remember

A whisky festival by 2 Minds Events is being held on Saturday from 7pm at Limestone Heritage Park and Gardens in Siġġiewi.

Guests will be able to taste the 150 whiskies on offer. A free whisky glass will be given and guests can taste the different whiskies on offer.

A €5 ticket at the entrance will entitle ticket holders to get a free whisky glass.

Whisky prices start at €1.50 and vary according to brand and style. There will be free parking and no booking is required.

Three bands will be performing live, including the Wallace Pipe and Drums and the Water Wings band.

Various dishes to match the different whiskies will be served. There will also be a huge bonfire and cigar stalls.