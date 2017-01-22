€25,000 for L-Istrina from AX Holdings
Once more AX Holdings has pledged its full support towards L-Istrina by a donation totalling €25,000. The company donated €20,000, which were partly collected from employees, and topped up by management. The other €5,000 were collected over summer during a Luisa Spagnoli fashion show, organised by AX Holdings in conjunction with Sterling Group. AX Holdings will continue to create awareness to help people in need and the company will keep supporting the Malta Community Chest Fund through various CSR events being planned.
