Ramon Casha, chairman of the humanist society, passes away
Tributes are flowing in this evening for Ramon Casha, chairman of the Malta Humanist Society, civil rights campaigner and a frequent commenter on Times of Malta, who has passed away.
Michael Briguglio, former chairman of Alternattiva wrote in a Facebook post: Rest in peace Ramon Casha: honest, free-thinking and non-partisan civil society campaigner within Malta Humanist Association and so many causes.
Raphael Vassallo, journalist and fellow founder of the Malta Humanist Association added:
'...We are such stuff
As dreams are made on, and our little life
Is rounded with a sleep.'
Sleep peacefully, Ramon.
Insite, the University students' organisation described him as "a strong speaker and supporter of numerous worthy causes, particularly women's rights."
Mr Casha, 46, an IT specialist, was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident last July.
