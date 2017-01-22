Puppies thrown away in sack - two die and one is rescued by scouts
A days-old puppy was rescued but two died when they were thrown away in a sack in a valley near Zebbuġ this morning.
The surviving pup was rescued by scouts from Stella Maris College Group who were on a hike in Wied Qirda.
"We heard a whimper and saw the white sack moving," group quartermaster Adrian Gatt told Times of Malta.
He said the puppies appeared to have been born recently.
The scouts called the Animal Welfare Department and carried the sack and the surviving puppy to the nearest road.
"We wrapped the puppy in a sheet because it appeared to be cold," Mr Gatt said.
They then handed it to the Animal Welfare Department officials along with the dead puppies.
