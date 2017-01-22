Protest walk supports migrants facing repatriation

Some 400 people have turned up for a Solidarity with Migrants Walk being held in St Julian's to protest over plans for the repatriation of migrants currently having Temporary Humanitarian Protection. The activity is also being held in support of nine Malians who have spent more than two months in detention awaiting deportation.

The activity started near the Love monument and is proceeding towards Balluta. It has been organised by a group of concerned citizens.

Those present include Godfrey Farrugia (PL), Marlene Farrugia (Democratic Party) Karl Gouder (PN) and Arnold Cassola (Greens). Some participants are holding placards calling for respect for human dignity and inclusion.

Moviment Graffitti, which is also participating, said the horrid treatment by the authorities of people who have been living and working in Malta for many years was disconcerting.

It said removing humanitarian protection would achieve nothing. "It will only increase social tensions and push hundreds of people to the margins, create social problems and put people at higher risks of poverty."

“We believe that there should be a path to long-term regularisation for people who have built their life here and developed meaningful relationships, as is the case of people with THPn and the Malians awaiting deportation.”