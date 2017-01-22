Man injured in fall
A man was seriously injured when he slipped, fell and was knocked unconscious at Marsaxlokk this afternoon, the police said.
The incident took place at about 2.30pm at Triq Xatt is-Sajjieda.
The 45-year-old man, from Bidnija, was hospitalised.
