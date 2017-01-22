Advert
Sunday, January 22, 2017, 17:57

Man injured in fall

A man was seriously injured when he slipped, fell and was knocked unconscious at Marsaxlokk this afternoon, the police said.

The incident took place at about 2.30pm at  Triq Xatt is-Sajjieda.

The 45-year-old man, from Bidnija, was hospitalised. 

