Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Air Malta is planning cost-cutting measures worth €6 million, which may include job cuts and a wage freeze, following the government’s failed attempt to sell a stake in the airline to Alitalia.

MaltaToday says Malta's proposal for tackling Mediterranean migration is to push the EU 'border' further south and for migrants' applications to be processed in North African countries.

The Malta Independent says former minister John Dalli has denied conflict of interest in the Lowenbrau property deal between Marsovin and the Vassallo group.

Illum leads with abuse of workers who work on fishing boats in Marsaxlokk.

KullHadd carries a quote by Zaren Vassallo that he met 'the minister' and was promised a compromise to facilitate government land transfer to the Vassallo group in Qormi before the general election.

Il-Mument highlights the PN's 171 proposals for the environment.

It-Torca gives importance to a conference of the European Trade Unions Confederation ETUC which the GWU is hosting in Malta as part of the EU presidency.