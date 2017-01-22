Advert
Driver injured in three-car crash

A man was injured in a three car collision on the Regional Road near the Sta Venera tunnels early this afternoon.

The accident happened on the south-bound road and involved a Maruti 800, a Mitsubishi Pajero and an Opel Corsa.

The driver of the Maruti was hospitalised. His condition is not yet known.

One of the lanes towards Marsa was closed as a result of the incident. 

 

