Driver injured in three-car crash
A man was injured in a three car collision on the Regional Road near the Sta Venera tunnels early this afternoon.
The accident happened on the south-bound road and involved a Maruti 800, a Mitsubishi Pajero and an Opel Corsa.
The driver of the Maruti was hospitalised. His condition is not yet known.
One of the lanes towards Marsa was closed as a result of the incident.
