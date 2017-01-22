Busuttil: Mud-slinging comes before problem-solving for Labour

The Labour Party and government were more concerned with mud-slinging than finding solutions to the challenges facing the country, Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil said today.

Addressing party supporters at the Mqabba PN club, Dr Busuttil said the Labour government’s strategy was clear: smearing PN candidates to make them look as corrupt as Labour ones.

Dr Busuttil referred to “press conference after press conference” given by Justice Minister Owen Bonnici where he accused shadow minister Jason Azzopardi of wrongdoing in the acquisition of land by a major contractor in the previous legislature.

“Not that I ever had any doubt, but I am very satisfied that Jason Azzopardi finally showed Dr Bonnici who really has integrity,” Dr Busuttil said, without expanding.

He also rallied around his deputy leader Mario de Marco, whom he praised for his courage and loyalty.

Dr Busuttil urged the PN to avoid the PL’s attempts at creating splits within the party.

“We are united and committed,” Dr Busuttil said.

While the government was busy attacking PN members’ honour, it was showing a complete lack of vision in numerous sectors.

Air Malta, he said, was a clear example of how the government had no plan.

“We told the government a year ago that it’s negotiations, with Alitalia, a company with serious financial problems, were not going anywhere, but they didn’t listen,” he said.

The Sunday Times of Malta today reports how Air Malta is planning cost-cutting measures worth €6 million, which may include job cuts and a wage freeze, following the government’s failed attempt to sell a stake in the airline to Alitalia.

If the electorate wanted to retain a national airline, which was vital to the economy, then they should vote for the PN, Dr Busuttil said.

The PN, he added, was a party of solutions, while the PL had proven itself to be one of problem generation.

In the housing sector, Dr Busuttil, said the government had not only failed by building zero new social accommodation, it had also failed those in the middle class.

“I’m thinking of people who get separated and suddenly have to look for a new home. It’s too expensive to buy. I’m thinking of those who rent and are being told their rent is going up from €450 to €700 and if they don’t pay up they’re being kicked out,” Dr Busuttil said.

The PN, he added, was a party of solutions as it had recently published a document on the environment, jam packed with proposals.

The environment, he said, was not just “countryside and trees”, but was quality of life.