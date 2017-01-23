Actor Pino Scicluna dies, aged 60

In L'Uomo Che Pesa il Mondo in 2014. Photo: Clyde Camilleri

Pino Scicluna, one of the finest Maltese actors of his generation has died, aged 60.

Mr Scicluna died in Italy where he had been receiving treatment for cancer.

His last big role on stage in Malta was playing the title role in Il Kappillan ta' Malta in 2014.

Mr Scicluna got married just last December to Katia, in a touching ceremony which was shared on Facebook (watch below).

He obtained a diploma with distinction in dramatic art from the Manoel Theatre in Malta and started to work with ATEATRU, a young theatre group in the 1980s.

The group performed works by Alfred Jary, Dario Fo, Jean Janet, Harold Pinter as well as by Maltese dramatists. His impact as an actor was so impressive that playwright Francis Ebejer had written a play for Mr Scicluna called Il Gahan ta Bingemma.

In the 1990s he went to Italy where he became a professional actor, working with groups like Teatro Inverso and Scarlattine Teatro.

In recent years in Malta, he worked on a theatrical monologue based on his own father who was interned by the British during the Second World War.

He also worked on Samuel Beckett's Nistenna lil Godot and Ghaziz Francis written by Marco Galea.

Before his death, he had been working on a project for Valletta 2018 with Nuove Cosmogonie Teatro and was preparing two other theatrical projects.