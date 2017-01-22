Photo of the week
This photo is of the Maltese Freshwater Crab (Il-Qabru in Maltese) and is endemic to the Maltese Islands. This was taken in Baħrija at the bottom of the valley near the freshwater spring. Il-Qabru lives where there is a permanent source of freshwater, near a water course or even in rubble walls close to fresh flowing water. It is a very rare and endangered species.
