Reading the letter by Patrick Biczok (The Sunday Times of Malta, January 15) reminded me of a very unpleasant experience that happened to me as I attempted to exit from Triq il-Qasam, Swieqi to St Andrew’s Road, St Julian’s.
Traffic from both directions was fast and very dangerous and I just could not find a gap to join the traffic flow. To make matters worse, I could not understand why the impatient driver behind me started hooting, urging me to proceed despite the danger of an imminent collision.
Now everyone knows that St Andrew’s Road is notorious for accidents and fatalities. It is also a nasty black spot. I admit that my predicament is very difficult to be considered, but at least Transport Malta should make this exit a no right turn for the safety of drivers. This could also apply to the two petrol stations nearby.
