Treated unfairly

We recently purchased a timeshare in Qawra.

We were approached by a British man near the bus station who asked us to attend a presentation in exchange for free unlimited bus tickets.

We attended the presentation and were then shown a room which included a double bed and a sofa bed. We were told by the salesman who showed us around that the sofa bed would be suitable for our 11-year-old daughter who we had with us at the time.

We signed our contract two days into our holiday and were told we would need to pay a £200 deposit that day, which we did. The rest of the payments would be through monthly instalments as they told us they would arrange credit for us.

We have been paying this since we returned home, however when we tried to book our week at the hotel for this year, we were told we would not be able to stay in the room with our child as new rules and regulations have come into force which do not allow a 12-year-old child to sleep on a sofa bed. Our only option would be to upgrade to a larger room and pay even more money.

We feel we have been treated very unfairly and the company has acted very unprofessionally.