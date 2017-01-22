Sustainable development: an obligation, not an option

Sustainable development is one of those phrases which are regularly used, and abused, in local political jargon. Everyone promises sustainability, as did Joseph Muscat and the Labour Party prior to the 2013 general election.

Sustainable development touches upon a number of issues which are fundamental in ensuring a good quality of life for our people. Land-use policies, more and better urban public spaces, emission reductions and water conservation are all part of the Nationalist Party’s approach towards ensuring practical policies which will ensure sustainable development.

The document ‘An Economy for the People’, issued by the Nationalist Party, lays down a number of concrete measures aimed at putting into practice the principles of sustainable development in a just and coherent way.

The policy document treats the principle of sustainable development not as an option but as an obligation which we owe to future generations.

The PN’s document is proposing to introduce a new tax incentive related to the environmental impact of businesses, wherein the gross value added, number of employees, built-up space and carbon footprint are used to determine the intensity of the fiscal benefit to be granted. This will ensure a just implementation of a measure intended to incentivise the embrace of greener, cutting-edge technologies.

Further measures being proposed include the improvement in the use of industrial land through an accelerated shift towards higher value-added activities built on higher land-efficiency and low carbon emissions. The PN is also promoting the introduction of measures and policies which will support ground-breaking projects that will adopt the use of low-carbon technologies in industry.

The party’s document is also proposing measures aimed at improving urban planning to cluster industrial activities, promoting the creation of more open green spaces within industrial zones. Another proposal is the eradication of slums with better housing strategies which will also aid urban regeneration in currently run-down areas.

This is another document which proves how the Nationalist Party is being proactive in its approach and also proposing tangible measures which will serve as the basis for its forthcoming electoral manifesto.

This is the first real attempt in recent political history where the Opposition actually presents measures and policies to support its vision for the country. I am proud to form part of this party which is showing that it is ready to work in the best interest of future generations.