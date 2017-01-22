Power station approval

On the day Malta officially assumed the presidency of the European Union, the European Commission conveniently approved the whole set-up of what we now know as the power station.

We were told that the Commission examined all the aspects of this set-up which was described by the Nationalist Opposition as a monument to corruption – and I do not blame them for this description because certain aspects of this sordid affair point to the logical conclusion that there is corruption somewhere.

Anyway, the Commission saw nothing wrong, so we are now all happy, and Konrad Mizzi, the Panama company holder, will chair the EU Energy Council. Perhaps Joseph Muscat could not do otherwise – who knows?