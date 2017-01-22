Malta’s EU presidency

I fully agree with Joseph Fenech of Mosta who wrote in The Sunday Times of Malta (January 1) to pay tribute to the Nationalist Party for the fact that Malta now holds the presidency of the European Union.

I feel, however, that in the list of personalities who played a major role in achieving EU membership for Malta, two very important players were missing. Surely one cannot forget Guido de Marco who, as foreign minister, reactivated our EU bid. Furthermore, how can one leave out Joe Borg, who as foreign minister not only successfully negotiated our terms of accession but also signed Malta’s Accession Treaty in Greece alongside Eddie Fenech Adami, and then went on to become Malta’s first European Commissioner.