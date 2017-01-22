Grand organ at Mosta Rotunda

The grand organ at the Mosta Rotunda.

I would like to thank Fr Joe Carabott who took the initiative to restore the grand organ at the Mosta Rotunda, which was in need of extensive repairs.

The Archpriest was also responsible to motivate parishioners to collect funds for the restoration and replacing of the dilapidated masonry works of the dome and surroundings.

Apart from parishioners and individuals, clubs and societies organised activities to collect the necessary funds while the works were in progress.

Mosta Gunners AFC were entrusted by the Archpriest to collect the necessary funds for the restoration of this treasure. Our ancestors, poor as they were, still managed to provide us with this magnificent organ (Pacifico Inzoli, 1885). Mosta Gunners showed their commitment to collect funds, with innovative ideas, for the restoration of the dome.

When Archpriest Mario Tong took over the parish, he continued with enthusiasm on this project and together with Vincent Farrugia, Mosta Gunners’ president, managed to collect the necessary funds (€100,000), and the rest is history.

The restoration took four long years but on March 28, 2007, the great day finally arrived to hear this king of instruments. No other instrument sounds better than when the organ is played in a church all year round.

Naturally, after all these efforts and expenses, the Mosta parishioners had high expectations that the organ would be played more often, but some years have passed and it seems that the organ has been put in hibernation.

It has not been used much, not even on Christmas Eve, when not long ago we used to await to hear the Sinfonija Pastorali (E. Galea), with variations using the campanelli (bells) register, incorporated in the organ. It is also presumed this is the only time of the year that the campanelli are actually utilised.

Our new Archpriest, Fr Sebastian Caruana, is already giving the parish a new lease of life with his innovative ideas. Hopefully, making the organ heard more often will be one of his priorities.