FTS payments

I refer to the article ‘Canvasser made delivery of €9 million in cheques’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, December 11, 2016).

The article included my client, Kevin Grech, in a list of people who received payments from the Foundation of Tomorrow Schools which were hand delivered by Edward Caruana.

Mr Grech would like to point out that since 2014 he always adopted the normal tendering procedure with FTS. Furthermore, my client never colluded with Edward Caruana or any other person involved with the said foundation to be given preferential treatment in the tendering process. My client never received any direct order from the FTS or directly from Mr Caruana or any other person and always applied for the tendering process of the said works according to the tendering procedure.

Furthermore, my client has all the relevant tendering documentation in the eventuality that he is asked to provide any evidence relating to this case. My client has also signed an affidavit relating to the issue in question.

This letter, on behalf of my client, is being written to clarify this issue, whereby such an issue might tarnish his reputation in the near future in the eventuality that he applies for any other tendering process with any institution, whether governmental or private.