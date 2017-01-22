Upcoming events

• The feast of St Anthony the Abbot will be celebrated today in Xagħra. Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will celebrate Mass at 8.30am. Victory Band will play marches at 9.30am. The saint’s statue will be taken out of the church at 10am to St Anthony Square, where horses will be blessed. A horse défilé will follow in St Joseph and Church streets. Activities will be held in the square at 11am. A procession will leave the parish church at 4.30pm, accompanied by the band. Mgr Grech will bless animals in the square at 5pm.

• Top Cat Begins will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department today from 8am to 1pm.

• A special prayer-meeting for children will be led by Fr Michael Said tomorrow at 5pm at the Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, in preparation of the feast of St John Bosco, patron saint of youths.

• The feast of St Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists and writers, will be marked with Mass on Tuesday at 5pm celebrated by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech at the church of the Franciscan Sisters, Palm Street, Victoria.

• MUSEUM superior Joe Fenech will hold a prayer and catechesis meeting at Our Lady of Pompeii church, Victoria, on Thursday from 10 to 11am. All are invited.

• On Friday at 8pm a special prayer meeting for adolescents and youths will be led by Fr George Buttigieg, with the participation of the band Mirage, at Don Bosco Oratory chapel, Victoria.

• In preparation for the feast of St John Bosco, which will be celebrated at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, next Sunday, a Solemn Mass will be celebrated by Mgr George Tabone on Saturday at 7pm, animated by singer Mario Caruana. This will be followed by a festive buffet dinner to which everyone is invited. For reservations call 9948 7751.

