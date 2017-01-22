Stamp collectors review year
The Gozo Philatelic Society recently held its annual general meeting at Il-Ħaġar museum, Victoria. Secretary Antoine Vassallo presented a report on activities held last year and members discussed ways to promote the hobby. At the end of the meeting president Louis Bonello presented prizes and certificates to participants in the exhibition held last November at the Gozo Ministry. Anthony Grech was awarded the George Vella Cup for the show’s best exhibit and also received the Malta Collection sponsored by Maltapost. Photo shows Bonello (left)with the prize winners.
