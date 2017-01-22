Advert
New archpriest for Għarb

Photo: Charles Spiteri

A programme of activities was held to mark the installation of Għarb’s new archpriest Mgr Trevor Sultana on January 14. The Visitation and Precursor bands accompanied him in a procession to the parish church. Matthew Bajada, a youth from the village, delivered the welcome speech. This was followed by a short ceremony on the church parvis and a pontifical high Mass led by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech.

