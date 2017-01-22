New Cathedral archpriest installed
Mgr Joseph Sultana was last Sunday installed as archpriest of the Gozo Cathedral. After leading morning prayers at the parish of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Xagħra, his home village, he paid a visit to Leone Band Club prior to proceeding to the Cathedral of the Assumption of Our Lady at the Citadel where Bishop Mario Grech led a pontifical concelebrated Mass and installation ceremony, accompanied by the Cathedral chapter. A highlight of the ceremony was when the new archpriest pulled a rope to ring the 5,000kg bell of the cathedral. Photo shows Mgr Sultana signing the visitors book at Leone Band Club in the presence of Xagħra archpriest Can. Carmel Refalo, Society president Michael Caruana and members of its committee.
