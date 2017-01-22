Literary resource centre opened
Education Minister Evarist Bartolo (left) last Tuesday inaugurated the Doris Vella Literacy Resource Centre at Sannat Primary School. The centre has a collection of 1,500 literacy and educational resources including big books, research reference books, graded reading books and educational games. It is open for all teachers and literacy support staff daily from 8.30am to 5pm, except on Wednesdays when it is open till 2.30pm. The late Doris Vella was a well-known writer and teacher from Victoria who promoted a love for reading throughout her life. Nicole Borg, a student at the school, read out Vella’s biography during the inauguration.
