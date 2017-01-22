Gozo Tourism Awards
Jean Pierre Grech, owner and chef patron of Zafiro Restaurant, won the Gozo Tourism Worker of the Year Award 2016, and the Gozo Young Tourism Worker of the Year Award was won by Moira Debrincat, head chef at Brookies Restaurant.
The 2016 Gozo Tourism Entrepreneurship Award was awarded to Franco Ciangura on behalf of Għajnsielem local council, organisers of Betlehem f’Għajnsielem, and the Lifetime Achievement Award in Tourism went to John Portelli for his investment and achievements in the tourism sector spanning 60 years, which led to job creation and economic growth in Gozo.
The awards were presented by Gozo Minister Anton Refalo. This was the ninth edition of Gozo Tourism Awards organised by the Gozo Tourism Association. The awards aim are to acknowledge, commend, encourage and thank all workers and entrepreneurs who distinguish themselves in the performance of their duties in Gozo’s tourism industry.
