Tarxien crush Pembroke 7-1

Tarxien Rainbows piled on the misery on bottom-placed Pembroke Athleta when they raced to a convincing 7-1 win at the Hibs Stadium.

The Rainbows took just eight minutes to forge ahead when Ponce hit a curling drive from the edge of the area that flew into the top corner of the net.

Tarxien doubled their lead two minutes later when Ponce turned provider when he played in Alex Nilsson and the Swedish striker slid the ball past the onrushing Argyrs Roppas.

On 14 minutes, Alves fed Azzopardi on the edge of the area and his low drive was palmed away by Roppas.

Things got worse for Pembroke on 24 minutes when Ponce put Alves clear and the Brazilian turned past Roppas before depositing the ball into an empty net.

The match was as good as over eight minutes from the break when Alves beat the Pembroke offside trap to hit his shot into the roof of the net.

Tarxien grabbed a fifth goal on 55 minutes.

It was Alves who again made all the damage as the Brazilian sped clear on the right before hitting a low cross towards the sprinting Ponce who bundled the ball home.

Pembroke were handed a consolation goal on 61 minutes when Arber Dhrami dispossessed Caruana but was crowded out by the Tarxien defence. The ball spilled to Jawad who hit a low shot into the net.

But Tarxien were soon on the mark for a sixth time as on 69 minutes Nilsson hit a curling drive from the edge of the area that gave no chance to Roppas.

The game was long settled but Tarxien still found time to add a seventh goal whecutRoppas failed to cut out Sergio Prendes cross and substitute Claudio Frances fired the ball into the net from a closed angle.

Tarxien’s Alex Alves was voted as the BOV Player of the match.