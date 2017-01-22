Sporting briefs

Iniesta: Barcelona will be without Andres Iniesta for the trip to Eibar today due to a calf injury. The midfielder was substituted at half-time during the Copa del Rey win over Real Sociedad on Thursday and will miss the trip to Eibar, with Andre Gomes expected to replace him.

Chapecoense: Chapecoense drew 2-2 against Brazilian champions Palmeiras in their first match since the air disaster in November in which 19 players and 24 other club members were among those who died. Around 20,000 fans at the club’s Conda Arena stadium in Chapeco attended the friendly fixture to pay tribute to the 71 people killed when the plane carrying the team to play in the Copa Sudamerica final in Colombia crashed into a mountain near the city of Medellin.

McCormack: Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce insists he will not pick Ross McCormack until the striker’s “attitude towards training im-proves” after he was left out of the 2-2 draw with Preston. McCormack, a £12million signing from Fulham in the summer, has been linked with a loan move back to Craven Cottage in The Sun but Bruce denies all knowledge of such a deal. “His failure to turn up for training has happened more than once. Everyone can have an excuse but when it is more than once I will not accept it.”

Llorente: Swansea manger Paul Clement is determined to hang on to Chelsea target Fernando Llorente as he believes he is crucial to their survival battle following two goals in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Liverpool. “Am I afraid to lose him? I want to keep him here and the reason I want to keep him here is what he showed today,” he said.

Paris SG: Edinson Cavani maintained his prolific goalscoring form with both goals as Paris St Germain climbed to within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Nice following a 2-0 win at Nantes. Cavani opened the scoring midway through the first half and made it 26 goals in as many matches for PSG in all competitions this season by adding a second in the 65th minute.