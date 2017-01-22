Sliema beat Floriana in Old Firm derby

Sliema Wanderers maintained their upperhand against Old Firm rivals Floriana after clinching a 3-1 win at the Hibs Stadium.

The match turned out to be a hard-fought encounter with Sliema taking the lead on 25 minutes.

Denni forced his way into the area and his angled drive was pushed away by Haber. The ball fell to Floriana defender Alex Cini who inadvertently drilled the ball into his own net.

Sliema came close to a second on 28 minutes when Denni’s dipping shot was pushed away by Haber.

Floriana finally came close three minutes from the break when the Sliema defence failed to deal with Maurizio Vella’s free-kick the ball fell to Enzo Ruiz whose thumping drive was deflected just wide.

From the resultant corner, the Floriana players protested for a penalty when Vella’s cross looked to have touched the arm of a Sliema player but referee Clayton Pisani waved play on.

Sliema doubled their lead on 55 minutes.

Denni was again decisive when his throughball put Jean Paul Farrugia clear and the Malta striker chipped the ball over the onrushing Haber.

But Floriana were handed a lifeline on 59 minutes when Ignacio Varela was sandwiched in the area by Marco Potezica and Scerri with the referee pointing to the spot.

Fontantella stepped up for the kick annd drilled the ball past the diving Glenn Zammit.

Sliema made it 3-1 on 76 minutes.

In a quick break, Denni’s throughball put Farrugia clear and the Sliema striker was brought down in the area by Ruiz.

Referee Clayton Pisani pointed to the spot and dismissed the Floriana defender.

Denni took responsibility and hit a low shot past Haber.

Sliema forward Denni was voted as the BOV Player of the match.