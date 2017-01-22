Senglea take spoils with late goal

Senglea Athletic 1

Għargħur 0

Senglea Athletic needed a second half penalty to overcome struggling Għargħur and bag three priceless points in their fight for promotion.

Għargħur produced one of their best performances of the season and looked set to jolt Senglea’s promotion push but the Cottonera side won and converted a late penalty that kept them well in the hunt for one of the promotion spots.

It was Senglea who created the first threat in the 12th minute when Pablo Doffo accelerated in the area and curl the ball just wide.

On 24 minutes, the Cottonera side were awarded a free-kick and Keith Tanti’s shot was saved by Micallef.

In the second half, Senglea showed signs of improvement and on 62 minutes Terrence Vella headed just over from underneath the crossbar following a Dalli free-kick.

The Cottonera side continued to push more men forward but Għargħur refused to wilt with Juninho and Vella seeing their efforts blocked.

But seven minutes from time, Carlo Gie was adjudged to have floored Juninho inside the area and from the spot Dalli drilled his shot into the net despite the desperate effort of goalkeeper Ryan Micallef.

Senglea: J. Martinelli, R. Vella, R. Tanti, K. Tanti, C. Guzman, P. Doffo, H. Vella, M. De Sosa Dias (J. Cabral), R. Dalli, T. Vella, A. Obaje.

Għargħur: R. Micallef, K. Fedele, K. Conti, I. Chircop, D. Camilleri, S. Mino, L. Galea (C. Zarb), M. Fagbeja, E. De Nicolau Lima(C. Gie), L. Busuttil, G. Saliba (L. Vella).

Referee: Sandro Spiteri.

Best Player: Ryan Dalli (Senglea).

Żebbuġ Rangers 1

Mqabba 1

Żebbuġ: J. Azzopardi, C. Gauci, M. Britto, R. da Silva Gomes, T. Trebovac, A. Curmi (S. Borg), A. Micallef, D. Tabone, I. Meli (R. Attard), K. Zammit, M. Borda.

Mqabba: J. Debono, G. Gesualdi, M. Bonnici, A. Mello da Silva, K. Cutajar (L. Vella Critien), B. Muscat, M. Borg, J.J. Clifford (P. Chimezie), L. Micallef, G. Adamovic, L. Casha.

Scorers: Casha (M) 23, Trebovac (Ż) 44.

Referee: Ishmael Barbara.

Best player: Julian Azzopardi (Żebbuġ).

Fgura United 0

Vittoriosa Stars 0

Fgura: B. Bartolo, K. Vella, J. Barbara, E. Uzeh, D. Aquilina, J. Dalli, M. Caruana, C. Frendo (C. Fenech), M. Gauci (M. Agius), R. Junior de Fex Marriaga, W. Chircop (M. Spiteri).

Vittoriosa Stars: J. Mercieca, J. Ogonuppe, D. Pisani, C. Cassar, G. Sultana, D. Fava, T. Abela Wilson, R. Previ, O. Obiefule, P. Mrvic (O. Lucky Agboebina), A. Galea.

Referee: Darko Stankovic.

Best player: Dion Fava (Vittoriosa Stars).

Lija Athletic 3

Naxxar Lions 3

Lija Athletic: L. Bonnici, C. Cassar, L. Muscat (K. Drakard), P. Borg, D. Scerri, E. Beu, A. Galea, J. Garcia Vidal (P. Babic), A. Bello Osagie, R. Sammut (A. Sammut), A. Borg.

Naxxar Lions: O. Borg, A. Buhagiar, N. Spiteri, D. Bonnici, R. Cassar, John Debono (J. Ellul), R. Grech (M. Fenech), S. Guevara Munoz (L. Andriuoli), Jurgen Debono, A. Lubos, Y. Messias.

Referee: Alan Mario Sant.

Scorers: Muscat (L) 12, Beu (L) 16, Lubos (N) 27, Babic (L) 70; Andruioli (N) 79; (N); De Messias (N) 88.

Red card: Patrick Borg (L) 90.

Best player: Jurgen Debono (Naxxar Lions).