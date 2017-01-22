Real go four points clear

Sergio Ramos made amends for his untimely own goal last week at Sevilla by scoring twice as Real Madrid bounced back from two successive defeats by beating Malaga 2-1 yesterday to go four points clear at the top of La Liga.

The Real Madrid captain headed his side in front in the 35th minute by powering Toni Kroos’ outswinging corner beyond Carlos Kameni and struck again in the 43rd by sliding in a free-kick from his German team-mate from close range to net his third goal in four games.

It was the perfect response from the Spain international six days after putting through his own net against Sevilla and inadvertently helping his former side win 2-1 to halt Zinedine Zidane’s side’s remarkable 40-game unbeaten run.

Primera Liga

Played yesterday

Espanyol vs Granada - 3-1

Real Madrid vs Malaga - 2-1

Alaves vs Leganes - 2-2

Villarreal vs Valencia - 0-2

Today

Osasuna vs Sevilla - 12.00

A. Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid - 16.15

Real Betis vs Sporting Gijon - 18.30

R. Sociedad vs Celta Vigo - 18.30

Eibar vs Barcelona - 20.45

Leading standings: Real Madrid 43; Sevilla 39; Barcelona 38; Atl. Madrid 34; R. Sociedad 32; Villarreal 31.