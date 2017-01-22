Hamrun beat Mosta

Hamrun Spartans: 3

Mosta: 0

Hamrun Spartans collected their second win in a row after they overcame Mosta’s challenge with a convincing 3-0 victory this afternoon

Following this win, Hamrun have now 26 points, reducing their gap withi Birkirkara to five points, with the Stripes currently occupying the fifth spot in the premier league.

Meanwhile, Mosta slump to their 13th defeat of the campaign, as they remain joint-bottom with fellow salvation chasers Pembroke Athleta.

The Spartans broke the deadlock on minute 22, when skipper Jake Grech unleashed a strike from the edge of the area, which went past Yenz Cini to put Hamrun in the lead.

On the 36th minute, it was newly-signed Brandon Paiber’s turn to list his name among the scorers, when he placed the ball to the opposite side of Cini, after dribbling past a couple of Mosta defenders.

Mosta tried to implement their game after the change of ends, but they failed to reduce the score-line.

In the final quarter of the match, Scerri fielded new signing Siraj Arab who joined the Spartans earlier this week, after initiating the season with bottom side Pembroke Athleta.

Mosta’s wasteful chances came back to haunt them in injury time when captain Grech caught the Blues’ defenders napping and calmly, he bent the ball over Cini, to add a third for the Spartans.