Football news

A furious Mario Balotelli asked fans if racism was “legal in France” after the Nice striker accused Bastia fans of abusing him during his team’s 1-1 Ligue 1 draw on Friday.

He posted a message on his Instagram page yesterday, saying the incident was a “real shame”.

“Yesterday the result against Bastia was right... we will work more and try to get our objective.. the referee was good too but I have a question for French people...

‘Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noise and “uh uh” for the whole game and no one of the “commissions discipline” say nothing?,” Balotelli wrote.

“So is racism LEGAL in France? Or only in Bastia? Football is an amazing sport .. those people like Bastia fans make it horrible.”

Matip can resume playing for Liverpool

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has finally been cleared by FIFA to resume playing for the English club after he declined to represent Cameroon at the African Cup.

Matip was called up despite retiring from international football in 2015 and Cameroon’s FA failed to confirm if he could play club football while the finals are taking place in Gabon.

FIFA rules state that a player who refuses an international call-up cannot be selected for his club side.

But Liverpool said in a statement on Friday that all charges against the club and player had been dismissed by FIFA.

“Following FIFA’s ruling, the club now considers the player available for selection,” the Merseysiders added.

West Ham sign defender Fonte

West Ham United have captured Portugal’s Euro 2016 winner Jose Fonte from Southampton on a 2-1/2-year contract for £8 million.

The central defender, who has the option to sign for another season, had not featured for Southampton since handing in a transfer request earlier this month.

Fonte said the size of West Ham and their passionate fans attracted him to the club along with the fact that manager Slaven Bilic was keen to sign him.

“The manager was... a very big influence. I thought that he really wanted me and that he sold me the project and the ambition of the club,” he said.

Stoke end Berahino’s West Brom misery

Saido Berahino finally ended his unhappy stay at West Bromwich Albion by joining fellow Premier League club Stoke City on a 5-1/2 year deal for £12 million.

Stoke beat off competition from top-flight rivals Watford and West Ham to sign Berahino, whose relationship with West Brom soured after a bid from Tottenham Hotspur was rejected on transfer deadline day in 2015.

Stoke said the 23-year-old Berahino’s fee could rise to £15 million based on the player’s and club’s success.

No deal with Milan on Deulofeu – Everton

Milan have angered Everton by announcing the loan signing of Gerard Deulofeu despite no agreement being reached between the clubs.

Press Association Sport said officials at Goodison Park are “fuming” at the Serie A club’s actions.

Negotiations have been ongoing for the last 10 days but, with no deal having been struck, the Italian club have jumped the gun.

The Rossoneri, via their official Twitter account, claimed the former Barcelona prodigy had completed a temporary move until the end of the season.

And while Koeman admitted on Thursday he was open to letting the Spain international leave Goodison Park on a temporary basis should the right offer come along, that has not yet happened.

Campbell offers to assist City’s Stones

Sol Campbell believes he could turn around John Stones’ fortunes at Manchester City if he was given the opportunity to work with the England defender.

Stones has endured a difficult start to life at the Etihad Stadium since his £47.5million arrival from Everton, putting in an error-strewn display in a 4-0 defeat at his former club last weekend.

But Campbell believes he could oversee an improvement in the 22-year-old’s form.

“Let me get up to Manchester City and help Stones out, turn it around for him,” he said.

“I could probably turn around Stones in a couple of months.

“He’s made mistakes because he’s doing too much. It’s all about recognising that.”

Depay pleased to join Olympique Lyon

Memphis Depay is ready to hit the ground running at Lyon as he seeks to make up for lost time at Manchester United.

The Holland international will go straight into the squad for today’s clash with Marseille after completing a move from Old Trafford which could eventually be worth up to €25 million.

“I am very happy to have signed with Lyon,” Depay said.

“I want to thank the president, the coach and Florian Maurice (the head of the club’s recruitment team) because it was a big job for them, it took a long time.

“I spoke with my agent, he gave me the desire to come here.”