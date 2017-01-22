Yallow sinks his former team

HIBS 3 GZIRA 0

Mamadou Yallow came back to haunt his former club Gzira United as the Gambian striker grabbed a well taken brace to propel his new team Hibernians to a comfortable 3-0 win at the Tedesco Stadium.

It was Gżira who threatened first when Moises Avila Perez tried his luck with a shot from outside the area but the Spanish striker was unlucky to hit the crossbar on the 10th minute. Hibs replied with a fine Andrew Cohen freekick which brought the best out of goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio, the ball reached Clayton Failla who however slammed the ball wide.

On the other side of the pitch, Gianmarco Conti’s freekick from the left was turned into a corner by Hogg on the 18th minute. Souleymane Diamoutene headed high from the resulting corner.

Six minutes later, the Gżira custodian rushed out of the area to anticipate former Maroons striker Momodou Salieu Yallow following an intelligent through pass by Kristensen.

In the 35th minute, off a Jackson Lima corner from the left, Jorginho headed the ball into the direction of Jallow who headed home but the goal was disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Hibs finally managed to break the deadlock two minutes from the end of the first half when Jorginho latched on a Cohen through pass on the left and with a perfect header, he anticipated goalkeeper Boerchio to place the ball at the back of the net.

Hibernians doubled the score on the 62nd minute. It was a freekick from the right by Clayton Failla which hit the upright and off the rebound, Yallow headed home.

Four minutes from time, Yallow sealed the issue with a third goal when he managed to score with a cute lob from a rather close angle on the right after the Gżira goalkeeper failed to intercept the ball at the feet of the Gambian striker.