Allegri rounds on critics of Juventus

Juventus midfielder Alex Sandro looks to find a way past Federico Chiesa, of Fiorentina.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, baffled by criticism of the league leaders, said that winning should never be considered routine and that a Serie A triumph should not be taken for granted.

“The Serie A title race has never been a foregone conclusion and never will be. It’s not a routine thing to win it. It’s something extraordinary,” he told reporters.

“We should stop thinking that Juventus have to win every game 3-0. We need to suffer to win, just like the others.”

Allegri’s side, who have won 15 and lost four of their 19 Serie A matches, were heavily criticised for their performance in a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina last Sunday.

Despite the loss, Juventus, who host fourth-placed Lazio today, are a point clear of Roma at the top with a game in hand and on course for a sixth successive title.

“If anyone thought that they would see Juventus with 57 points at this stage of the season, they would need to see a really good doctor,” Allegri told reporters.

“We’ve already won one championship - the championship of criticism.”

Allegri, who has won two Serie A titles in as many seasons with Juventus and also led Milan to the scudetto in 2010/11, added: “I was criticised at Milan when we were at the top of the table, as I have been with Juventus.

“Maybe I’m the reason. Maybe someone nicer will be here after me and it will stop, but I work to bring home results.”

“We lost four games, but they were all very different. The only one we got completely wrong was against Genoa, when we conceded three goals in 25 minutes.

“Our aim was to get to March and still be involved in every competition. We must know that nobody will give us anything and every match we have to prove that we’re better.”

Results

Serie A

Played yesterday

Chievo 0

Fiorentina 3

Tello 17; Babacar 52 pen.; Chiesa 90;

HT: 0-1. Att: 7,100.

Milan 1

Kucka 37;

Napoli 2

Insigne 6; Callejon 9;

HT: 1-2. Att: 41,000.

Playing today – 15.00

Atalanta vs Sampdoria - 18.00

Bologna vs Torino

Empoli vs Udinese

Genoa vs Crotone

Juventus vs Lazio - 12.30

Palermo vs Inter

Pescara vs Sassuolo

Roma vs Cagliari - 20.45

Next fixtures

Saturday: 18.00 Lazio vs Chievo; 20.45 Inter vs Pescara.

Sunday: 12.30 Torino vs Atalanta. 15.00 Cagliari vs Bologna; Crotone vs Empoli; Fiorentina vs Genoa; Sampdoria vs Roma; Sassuolo vs Juventus; Udinese vs Milan. 20.45 Napoli vs Palermo.

Serie B

Playing today

Brescia vs Avellino - 0-2

Carpi vs Vicenza - 0-0

Cittadella vs Bari - 2-0

Entella vs Frosinone - 2-1

Latina vs Verona - 2-0

Pisa vs Ternana - 1-0

Spal vs Benevento - 2-0

Trapani vs Novara - 2-1

Playing today

Ascoli vs Pro Vercelli - 15.00

Salernitana vs Spezia - 17.30

Tomorrow

Perugia vs Cesena - 20.30

Leading standings: Verona 41; Spal 39; Frosinone 38; Cittadella 37 Benevento 36; Carpi 33; Entella 32; Perugia 30; Bari 29; Spezia, Novara 28; Ascoli, Brescia 27; Latina, Vicenza 26; Salernitan, Pisa, Pro Vercelli, Avellino 24; Cesena 22; Ternana 20; Trapani 16.