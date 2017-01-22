Mcast, institute agree to collaborate

Silvio De Bono (left) and Claudine Cassar from the Institute of Education flanking Education Minister Evarist Bartolo.

The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) and the Institute for Education have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote collaboration in the various areas of vocational education and training (VET). The two sides will coordinate a number of activities in areas in which they have particular expertise.

Mcast will provide the institute technical expertise related to vocational studies of VET subjects presently being taught in schools and those intended to be taught in future. The college will give teachers teaching VET subjects and applied subjects in schools the possibility to attend evening courses on the particular VET subject at reduced rates.

On its part the institute will offer Mcast staff opportunities to follow any relevant professional development opportunities that it offers.

The memorandum was signed by Silvio De Bono, president of the Mcast Board of Governors and Claudine Cassar, chairperson of the Institute for Education at the Mcast main campus in the presence of Education Minister Evarist Bartolo.