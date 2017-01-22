EFL teacher wins award

Paula Morgan being presented the 18th Teacher’s Award by George De Gaetano in the presence of directors Roger and Gillian De Gaetano (second and sixth from left) and Link staff and students.

Paula Morgan recently won Link School of English’s 18th annual EFL Teacher’s Award, which is based on feedback received from students through questionnaires.

School director Roger De Gaetano said Morgan, who has been teaching English as a foreign language for over nine years, showed remarkable commitment to professional development and strived continually to expand her teaching repertoire.

Fellow director Gillian De Gaetano said teachers like Morgan are the reason why Malta has such a strong reputation for teaching English as a foreign language and the school attract repeat students year after year. “Being named the winner for this award is a testament to Paula’s ability to go above and beyond to support and encourage her students’ growth,” she added.

The presentation took place at the school’s branch in Swieqi.

Besides being a teacher of English as a foreign language, Morgan is also a member of St Paul’s Choral Society, which regularly performs at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.