Chinese evening course

The University of Malta’s Confucius Institute is offering to the public an eight-week evening course in Chinese language and culture at basic and intermediate levels.

The elementary course will run every Tuesday from February 7 to March 28 and the intermediate course will run every Wednesday from February 1 to March 22.

The lectures are from 6 to 7.30pm. The tuition fees are €100 for members of the public and €50 for students.

For further information and bookings call Jacqueline Theuma on 2340 3407 or e-mail [email protected].