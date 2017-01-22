Chinese evening course
The University of Malta’s Confucius Institute is offering to the public an eight-week evening course in Chinese language and culture at basic and intermediate levels.
The elementary course will run every Tuesday from February 7 to March 28 and the intermediate course will run every Wednesday from February 1 to March 22.
The lectures are from 6 to 7.30pm. The tuition fees are €100 for members of the public and €50 for students.
For further information and bookings call Jacqueline Theuma on 2340 3407 or e-mail [email protected].
