The US must not isolate itself

Donald Trump is now the President of the United States and the world needs to come to terms with it. The Trump presidency will be particularly challenging for Europe, which needs to convince the new occupant of the Oval Office of the importance of the Transatlantic Alliance but at the same time prepare for a less engaged America.

Mr Trump’s inauguration speech and his “America first” had undertones of nationalism, protectionism and isolationism. This does not send the right message to the international community, particularly America’s close allies and friends. Worryingly, President Trump said nothing about America being the leader of the free world with which it shares common values, nor did he mention the threat of climate change or nuclear proliferation.

It is now crucial that Europe’s leaders engage with Mr Trump to convince him about the benefits of both Nato and the European Union. Mr Trump has called Nato “obsolete” and has shown little enthusiasm so far for this alliance which has played such a crucial role in preserving peace and stability in the post-war period.

Hopefully, Britain, which Mr Trump seems to have a particular affinity for, will convince the US President about the importance of the Atlantic Alliance. UK Prime Minister Theresa May should use her country’s ‘special relationship’ with the US to keep Washington firmly within the organisation. If the US under Trump wants to ensure that all alliance members contribute their fair share to the organisation’s budget and to remodel Nato to take into account today’s realities, all well and good, but it is crucial that unity is preserved.

EU leaders also need to engage with Mr Trump to convince him that the European project, despite its present challenges, has not only brought great benefits to Europe’s citizens and preserved the peace on the continent, but is also in America’s direct interest. A stable, secure and prosperous Europe is good for the US, and the two sides are bound by common values. America will never have better friends than the Europeans. Hopefully Mr Trump will come to appreciate this soon.

The Trump presidency, however, should also serve as a wake-up call for Europe, especially in terms of cooperation between Member States in the security and defence sphere. The best vehicle for this still remains Nato, but if Washington starts to dilute its commitment to the alliance, the EU should come to terms with reality and strengthen this pillar of the bloc.

It is equally important for the EU to stick together and embrace its values, now more than ever.

Relations with Russia will also be under the spotlight. Mr Trump has made no secret of his desire to improve ties with Moscow, which in itself is a good thing. However, in doing so Washington would be wise not to undermine its real friends, both in Europe and around the globe, and to be extremely cautious when dealing with President Vladimir Putin.

The new American President’s extreme pro-Israeli position is not encouraging and could lead to a new intifada among the Palestinians and increased anti-Americanism in the Muslim world. And Mr Trump’s inaugural promise to “eradicate radical Islamic terrorism” from the face of the earth is easier said than done. Such a goal requires a multifaceted approach, with includes forging alliances with Muslim countries.

Hopefully Mr Trump will see sense and remain committed to both the climate change and Iran nuclear deals; if he does not the international community must do whatever it takes to preserve these crucial agreements.

Mr Trump has also said he wants a fairer trade deal with China and a renegotiation of Nafta. He must be careful, however, not to create any trade wars or retreat into protectionism which could plunge the world into a recession and hurt American workers as much as workers all over the world.

An isolationist US would be bad for America and bad for the world.