Weekly consumer advice
• Sellers are not legally obliged to issue a refund when consumers return goods that are not faulty.
• Consumers are responsible to observe the terms of use of credit notes.
• When faulty goods can neither be repaired nor replaced, consumers may cancel the sale and request a refund.
• When consumers are entitled to a refund, they should not accept a credit note.
