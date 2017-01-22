Weekly consumer advice

• Sellers are not legally obliged to issue a refund when consumers return goods that are not faulty.

• Consumers are responsible to observe the terms of use of credit notes.

• When faulty goods can neither be repaired nor replaced, consumers may cancel the sale and request a refund.

• When consumers are entitled to a refund, they should not accept a credit note.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

European Consumer Centre Malta

