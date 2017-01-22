Director general issues public statement
The director general (Consumer Affairs), Josephine Borg, has issued a public statement in accordance with Article 8 of the Consumer Affairs Act (Cap.378), in which she said that:
JD Lifts and Supplies Limited has not honoured the decision delivered by the Consumer Claims Tribunal. The consumer stated that the company failed to address problems in connection with the lift in her apartment block despite having paid for a maintenance agreement.
The company has failed to appear for the sittings and was ordered by the Tribunal to pay the sum of €460 plus the expenses of the proceedings.
