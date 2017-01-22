Advert
Sunday, January 22, 2017, 00:01

Director general issues public statement

The director general (Consumer Affairs), Josephine Borg, has issued a public statement in accordance with Article 8 of the Consumer Affairs Act (Cap.378), in which she said that:

JD Lifts and Supplies Limited has not honoured the decision delivered by the Consumer Claims Tribunal. The consumer stated that the  company failed to address problems in connection with the lift in her apartment block despite having paid for a maintenance agreement.

The company has failed to appear for the sittings and was ordered  by the  Tribunal to pay the sum of  €460 plus the expenses of the proceedings.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Disclaimer

  2. Refund or credit note?

  3. ‘Sofa replaced, not repaired’

  4. Director general issues public statement

  5. Weekly consumer advice

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed