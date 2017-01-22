Vodafone Malta supports smartphone literacy classes

Vodafone Malta is supporting a new initiative launched by the Malta Communications Authority aimed at helping people make the most out of their smartphones.

The initiative, termed ‘Get smarter’, targets people aged 55 and over who would like to learn how to properly navigate a smartphone. According to recent Eurostat figures, 22 per cent of the Maltese population did not make use of the internet during the past year. In comparison, the EU average currently stands at 16 per cent.

The training, also open to individuals who do not yet own a smartphone, will help users identify different ways of connecting with people, as well as guide them on how to browse the internet over their smartphone and obtain an overview of other interesting features available on their mobile phones.

These introductory sessions are being offered free of charge with the collaboration and support of Vodafone Malta, together with GO and Melita.

For further information, contact the MCA on the project’s hotline 2125 5495 or visit www.mca.org.mt/getsmarter. Applications will be received until March 1.